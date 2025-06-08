17,529 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1%

TSN stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

