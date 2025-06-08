209,708 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 209,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $5.33 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $475.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.59.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,809.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,728.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $74,570.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,280 shares in the company, valued at $11,642,821.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,811 shares of company stock valued at $155,494 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

