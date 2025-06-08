24,296 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 28.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Organon & Co. news, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of OGN stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

