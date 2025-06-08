325 Capital Llc Sells 214,396 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $6,011,663.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,115,380.20. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

325 Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, 325 Capital Llc sold 103,522 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,355.62.

On Wednesday, June 4th, 325 Capital Llc sold 27,523 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $769,543.08.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, 325 Capital Llc sold 54,913 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $1,610,049.16.

On Monday, June 2nd, 325 Capital Llc sold 79,791 shares of American Public Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,270.03.

On Friday, May 30th, 325 Capital Llc sold 127,406 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $3,752,106.70.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

