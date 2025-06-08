35,501 Shares in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.44% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SEIQ opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.85.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.