4,982 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

FLOT stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

