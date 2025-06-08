5,667 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,949,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $80,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $76,738,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,665,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

