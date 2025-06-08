850 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.17 and its 200 day moving average is $319.14. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

