ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

