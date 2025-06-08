Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stake Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4,872.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Affirm worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $139,949,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $100,030,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $80,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $76,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Affirm Stock Up 5.8%

AFRM stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,665,545. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

