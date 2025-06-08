Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.35 and last traded at $117.87. Approximately 912,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,560,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.06.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $573,446,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after buying an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,205,000 after buying an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

