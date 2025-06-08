Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.