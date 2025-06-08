Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 10,455 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price objective on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LX stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.43. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $427.76 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.