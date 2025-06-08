Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,477,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,706,537 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $15.21.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

