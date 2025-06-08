Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $153.00

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Copa has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $110.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.51. Copa had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $899.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its position in Copa by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 472,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Copa by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Copa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

