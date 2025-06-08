AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.97 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 259,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,921,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 2.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 91,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

