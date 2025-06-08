Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,399 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.1%

ARI opened at $9.95 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.