Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 45,000,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 45,000,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $372,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,788,526.82. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of ADT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.43 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ADT by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ADT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

