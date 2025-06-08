Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 225,615 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 225,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $7,253,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,079,161 shares in the company, valued at $259,745,026.15. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 225,720 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $7,270,441.20.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 125,615 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $3,994,557.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $9,549,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 37,437 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,644.91.

On Friday, May 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $9,441,000.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $1,677,448.65.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $147,151.70.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Appian by 285.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 53,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Appian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

