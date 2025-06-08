AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) CFO Sells $4,109,022.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,394,083. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $417.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average of $332.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.