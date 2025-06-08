AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Herald Y. Chen Sells 100,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total transaction of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Herald Y. Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, May 13th, Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.9%

APP stock opened at $417.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.