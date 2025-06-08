Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,799 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

ARLO stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 21,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $221,575.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 656,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,860.45. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,660,745 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,925.65. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,652 shares of company stock worth $8,982,031 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

