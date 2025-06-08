ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Chairman Sells $4,082,000.00 in Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $4,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 406,538 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,762.32. This trade represents a 10.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATI Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 104.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in ATI by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 658,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in ATI in the first quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATI. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

