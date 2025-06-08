Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,929 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

