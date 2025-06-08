Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $279,428.94. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.