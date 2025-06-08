Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $279,428.94. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,212,552.01.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $3,279,926.79.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $3,192,135.41.
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $3,441,217.93.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28.
Pinterest Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
