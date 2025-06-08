Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

CSX, Celsius, and Raymond James are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated or headquartered in Canada and listed on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. Holding these stocks gives investors a proportional ownership stake in the issuing company, along with potential voting rights and entitlements to dividends. Their performance helps reflect the health of Canada’s economy and can be influenced by factors such as commodity prices, interest rates and domestic policy decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491,786. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 2,036,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $75.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Featured Stories