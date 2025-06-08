Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $220.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average of $285.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

