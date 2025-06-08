Bitcoin Stocks To Consider – June 5th

MARA, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, CleanSpark, Core Scientific, Hut 8, and Cipher Mining are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive most of their value from Bitcoin-related activities—such as mining, holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets, or providing services and hardware to the Bitcoin network. By buying these equities, investors get indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to own or manage the cryptocurrency itself. Examples include mining firms like Marathon Digital and technology investors like MicroStrategy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,734,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,013,449. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,587,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,859,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 28,719,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,690,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,125,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,661,868. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 6.66.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Shares of HUT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 3,905,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of CIFR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 15,175,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,750. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 2.61.

