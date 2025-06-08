Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long history of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. They’re generally industry leaders whose financial strength and reliability make them lower-risk holdings over the long term. Many blue-chip stocks are components of major indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the S&P 500. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 243,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,170. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.59.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 9,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,065. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.52.

