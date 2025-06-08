BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 556,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,795,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after purchasing an additional 628,930 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,981,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 381,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after purchasing an additional 267,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $1,326,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.73.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

