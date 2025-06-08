BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.67 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 453512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,600. This trade represents a 71.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $871,779.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,075.32. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

