California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,846 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -770.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

