California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $110.67 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $334.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

