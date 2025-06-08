California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFIN stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $546,770. This represents a 17.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock worth $208,380. Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TFIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

