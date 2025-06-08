California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

