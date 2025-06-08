California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $13,115,104.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,153,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,792 shares of company stock worth $25,286,567. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

