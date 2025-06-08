California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.90.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

