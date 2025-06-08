California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,502,093.85. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 142,547 shares of company stock worth $1,764,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

ARWR stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

