California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

