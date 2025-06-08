California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $43.26 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

