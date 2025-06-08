California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,778 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Sotera Health has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

