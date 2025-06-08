California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 106 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,581,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,971,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $207.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $208.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200-day moving average is $185.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,424.32. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.