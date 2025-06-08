California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,115 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $54,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,306,000 after purchasing an additional 135,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,531,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 380,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,092,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 301,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OSW stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

