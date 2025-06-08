California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,542 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,384,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Joseph P. Payne acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $249,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at $643,558.88. The trade was a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $785,288. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
