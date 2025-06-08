California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 42,579 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,579 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52,790 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.