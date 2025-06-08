California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

