California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.75. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

