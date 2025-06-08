CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,591,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,519 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after buying an additional 5,122,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $423,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,671,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,978,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,564,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

