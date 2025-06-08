Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

