Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $16,979,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $16,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,242,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,746,006.86. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $341.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.50 and a 200 day moving average of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.63 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $351.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

